Inside Georgina Chapman's ''High-Profile'' Support System Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman is not alone following her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein's highly-publicized scandal.

The Marchesa co-founder separated from her husband after the many sexual misconduct allegations about the Hollywood producer began surfacing last week. Now, E! News has learned that several "high-profile" women have stepped up to support Chapman in the wake of this difficult time.

A source tells E! News Huma Abedin—who is going through her own public divorce from convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner—reached out to Chapman as the allegations against Weinstein grew more and more intense.

Chapman and Abedin—Hillary Clinton's top aide—have known each other for several years as the fashion designer and Weinstein held several fundraising events for the former presidential hopeful.