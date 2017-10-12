Inside Georgina Chapman's ''High-Profile'' Support System Amid Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Tom Hanks Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein: "I'm Not the First Person to Say Harvey's a Bit of an A--"
Georgina Chapman is not alone following her estranged husband, Harvey Weinstein's highly-publicized scandal.
The Marchesa co-founder separated from her husband after the many sexual misconduct allegations about the Hollywood producer began surfacing last week. Now, E! News has learned that several "high-profile" women have stepped up to support Chapman in the wake of this difficult time.
A source tells E! News Huma Abedin—who is going through her own public divorce from convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner—reached out to Chapman as the allegations against Weinstein grew more and more intense.
Chapman and Abedin—Hillary Clinton's top aide—have known each other for several years as the fashion designer and Weinstein held several fundraising events for the former presidential hopeful.
"In addition to Huma, several other very high profile women have reached out to Georgina," the insider added. "People are calling her to see how they can help. They see her as a victim in all this."
The source added, "Georgina is getting phone calls and advice from a lot of people right now."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Chapman spoke out about her split from Weinstein on Tuesday.
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Georgina said in a statement. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Despite leaving Weinstein, many have questioned how the scandal will impact Chapman's Marchesa brand, which the producer helped get off the ground as an investor in the early '00s.
"The feeling among Marchesa staff is nervous and uncertain," our source revealed. "The good news is, they had several buyer appointments this week, and no one canceled. So that's a hopeful sign."
As for Weinstein, he released a statement after Chapman announced their split, saying: "Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for. I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family."
He continued, "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."