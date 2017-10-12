Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose to Girlfriend on National Coming Out Day

When it comes to marriage proposals, this is how we do...

A woman named Katie proposed to her girlfriend Becky onstage in front of Katy Perry at the singer and American Idol judge's concert at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Wednesday, which was also Becky's birthday and also National Coming Out Day.

The pop star posted a video of the proposal on her Instagram Stories feed while other fans also posted clips.

"You said you had a wish. Well, this is a shooting star," the singer told the two, pointing to a hanging stage prop.

Katie's wish was to spend the rest of her life with Becky.

"Well, I don't know if all of y'all have seen Becky, but she's pretty even without any makeup on. And she's perfect every time I look at her," Katie told the crowd, then got down on one knee and proposed with a ring, drawing cheers from the crowd and spurring the singer to drop to her knees herself in excitement.

"Becky, will you marry me?" Katie asked.

The singer then got up and told Becky, "Say yes, Becky, if you want to get married!" She did.

"My wish came true," Katie said as the pop star hugged the couple and took a selfie with them onstage.

"Katie's wish came true, everyone!" Katy said.