Britney Spears Returns to the Stage After Las Vegas Shooting: "We'll Get Through This Together"

Tom Hanks Speaks Out on Harvey Weinstein: "I'm Not the First Person to Say Harvey's a Bit of an A--"
The princess of pop has returned.
Britney Spears returned to the stage Wednesday night for the first time since the recent Las Vegas shooting.
As seen in the video captured by AJ Musselman, the Grammy-winning singer and her dancers wore #VegasStrong" hats during Spears' "Work B--ch" opening performance.
The "Circus" singer also took a few moments to share a sweet message with her fans.
"What's up, Vegas?" the Grammy-winning singer said. "Before I start the show, I just want to say we're here for you, you're here for us and we're going to get through this together."
In addition, Spears gave a shoutout to some "special people in the audience"—a few of the Las Vegas first responders—and gave them a round of applause.
Shortly after the shooting took place, Spears took to social media to share some kind words. On Oct. 2, she tweeted that she was "completely heartbroken over the news" and said she was "Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers."
Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers ? #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/ay0BP86om0— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 2, 2017
She also shared a #VegasStrong image the next day that read "We've been there for your during the good times. Thank you for being there for us now."
?? #VegasStrong https://t.co/3FkeMRAzj6— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 5, 2017
Then, about a week before her return to the stage, Spears posted a picture of her on stage along with the message "We'll get through this together. See you Wednesday #VegasStrong."
We?ll get through this together ?? See you Wednesday #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/tKqeFMfTiy— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 6, 2017
During her performance at The Axis at Planet Hollywood, Spears performed a number of her fan favorites, including "Stronger," "Toxic" and "Gimme More." She also had a number of costume changes.
Watch the videos to see clips from Spears' performance.