Blake Lively Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Allegations: "It's Important That We Don't Stand for This"

Blake Lively says the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations are "devastating to hear."
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old actress shares her thoughts on the claims made about the movie producer. Lively, who wore a Marchesa dress co-designed by Weinstein's estranged wife Georgina Chapman during her 2012 wedding to Ryan Reynolds, tells the publication that she never heard the rumors about Weinstein's misconduct in the past.
"That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories…I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn't have just continued," Lively says. "I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it's devastating to hear."
CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
She continues, "The number one thing that can happen is that people who share their stories, people have to listen to them and trust them, and people have to take it seriously. As important as it is to remain furious about this, it's important to also say that this exists everywhere so remember to look everywhere. This isn't a single incident. This cannot happen, this should not happen, and it happens in every single industry."
Lively goes on to share her personal experience with sexual harassment. "It happens to women all over the place, all the time, to the point where women don't even think that this is a real assault," she says. "I've had plenty of things happen to me whether it be trying on a dress for prom at some clothing store, to a director being inappropriate, to a guy walking down the street where you don't think, 'Oh well, that wasn't actually sexual assault — this guy just, like, grabbed my butt.'"
The actress ends her comments on Weinstein by saying, "It's important that women are furious right now. It's important that there is an uprising. It's important that we don't stand for this and that we don't focus on one or two or three or four stories, it's important that we focus on humanity in general and say, 'This is unacceptable.'"
On Sunday, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein company, three days after the New York Times published a story about allegations of sexual misconduct stretching back over a decade.