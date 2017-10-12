9 Things To Expect from Arrow Season 6 (Now That Oliver Has His S--t Together)

Last season of Arrow left us with one big question at the end of the finale: Who survived the island explosion?

After Prometheus killed himself and set off his own kill switch, Oliver and his poor son William had to watch Lian Yu blow completely up, with all of Oliver's friends and William's mom all stuck somewhere on it.

Tonight's premiere will definitely address who made it off of the island alive and who sadly did not, but season six is also all about looking forward instead of back, which is a new one for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

We got on the phone with executive producer Marc Guggenheim to find out exactly what we can expect from this season, and honestly we learned a lot.