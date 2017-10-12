Mary-Kate Olsen and Husband Olivier Sarkozy Attend Art Auction in Rare Public Sighting

This celebrity sighting is giving us ‘90s nostalgia.

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted making a rare public appearance with her hubby Olivier Sarkozy at the "Take Home A Nude Annual Auction" at Sotheby's in New York.

Olsen wore a black ensemble with lace detailing at the bottom, as well as white shoes. Her husband donned a grey suit, a light blue shirt and a tie.

The event was hosted by the New York Academy of Art and honored the painter John Alexander. According to the organization's website, the event offered cocktails and an auction followed by dinner.

Olsen wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Naomi Watts also made an appearance and wore a black dress with colorful lines from the Christian Dior Resort 2018 collection.