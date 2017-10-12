Why Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Was Relieved When Amelia Was Diagnosed With a Brain Tumor (Yes, Really!)

Say you're an actor on Grey's Anatomy and you find out that your character's going to be diagnosed with a massive brain tumor in the upcoming season. Judging the show's predisposition for offing beloved characters in the most tragic of fashions, you'd be pretty worried, right? Maybe even have your agent start quietly looking for your next gig?

Not so if you're Caterina Scorsone.

The actress, whose character, neurosurgeon Dr. Amelia Shepherd, was ironically revealed to have the sort of tumor she'd usually be tasked with removing in the season 14 premiere, tells E! News that the diagnosis came as something of a relief. Finally, she had an answer for some of the highly emotional doc's erratic behavior over the past few seasons.