Lea Michele Reveals Expert Real Housewives Opinions & Least Favorite Glee Episode

Lea Michele has a lot of opinions and she's not afraid to tell it like it is…about Bravo's various Real Housewives shows. Michele was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and did a rapid-fire round of Housewives opinions.
Michele's thoughts on the following…
SiggyFlicker (or Soggy Flicker if you're feeling snarky) and her reaction to Teresa and Melissa Gorga's cake food fight—was she overreacting? "100 percent."
Danielle Staub's return to RHONJ? "Great, I'm just ready for her to like, crank it out. She's too quiet right now."
RHONJ newbie Margaret Josephs "adult pigtails"? "I can't stand it. Not into it!"
But she wasn't just kept to the Garden State show, Michele has a lot to say about Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd from The Real Housewives of Orange County. And you have to hear what she had to say about Luann de Lesseps' divorce from Tom D'Agostino. And of course she has something to say about NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta.
While talking to Andy Cohen, Michele also revealed her favorite and least favorite Glee episode to film. Her favorite? The first time Glee went to New York. "It was so fun," she said. "Coming from New York and then getting to go back to hometown."
As for least favorite, Michele said picking that is "so hard," but the Michael Jackson-themed episode from season three was "really hard to shoot."
"I think we felt a lot of pressure to make it super great and to recreate a lot of his numbers. I think that was just because we wanted it to be so good," she explained.
Watch What Happens Live airs Thursday-Sunday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)