Charlie Puth Nearly Pukes Playing "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show

Charlie Puth might not be able to stomach another visit to The Late Late Show With James Corden.
The "Attention" singer nearly puked playing a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom.
Here's how the game worked: James Corden and his guests sat around a table and were split into teams: Corden and Dockery versus Gad, Puth and Bloom. The teammates then took turns asking members of the opposing team questions. If someone chose not to answer that question, his or her entire team had to eat one of the items on the table—and these weren't exactly the most appetizing options. The smorgasbord included turkey testicles, bird saliva, grasshoppers and cow tongue.
Puth seemed a little nervous about the game.
"People who know me know I have a very, very sensitive stomach," he told the host. "I can't even be around brussels sprouts let alone this stuff."
Even a whiff of one of the courses was enough to make the "Marvin Gaye" singer gag. Still, he decided to carry on with the game.
"I really really want Charlie Puth to throw up on television," his teammate Gad said.
The questions ranged from whether the Frozen star had ever performed his Olaf voice in bed to the hardest drug Dockery had ever taken. When the Downton Abbey star declined to answer her question, she and Corden were forced to eat cow tongue. The sight, once again, made Puth feel queasy.
"Stop. No. Don't look at me while you're doing [that]," the "One Call Away" singer said, covering his mouth, gagging and releasing a belch.
Puth was forced to face his fear and drink bird saliva after Bloom was asked to name Dockery's character on Downton Abbey and didn't know the answer. After bringing the glass to his mouth, the singer couldn't go through with it and started to gag, holding the barf bucket on his lap. He did, however, get a bit of sweet revenge and force Corden and Dockery to drink a salmon seaweed smoothie when TheLate Late Show host couldn't name three of his songs—whoops.
Still, Puth managed to get a nibble of a grasshopper when he refused to say whether Selena Gomez or Meghan Trainor (whom he's collaborated with) was the better singer, but he immediately spit it out.
Gad summarized Puth's sentiments best: "I just want to go on record: This is the worst game ever."
Watch the video to see the stars play the game—if you can stomach it.