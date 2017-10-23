How Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Went From Today Co-Workers to Lifelong Friends

"I knew nothing about her, even though we had overlapped in Washington, D.C. for several years, knew some of the same people and had even been in the same room at the same time," Jenna previously admitted in a letter for Today. "But after five years working alongside her—and living next to her (yes, we are next door neighbors in New York City), I now know a lot about Savannah."

The pair has been able to celebrate weddings and the arrival of kids together. They've also been able to match on Halloween—hello mom jeans—and co-host together on Today.

"She's one of my closest friends. We exercise together—well, we try to exercise," Savannah previously shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "Most of the time, we just talk but it's so fun to go to a place where it's intense and all-consuming yet you are with people that you love and truly enjoy."

She continued, "You know Jenna's daughter Poppy has the same birthday as my daughter Vale one year apart? It's really funny. I look out Vale's window across the courtyard and I look into Jenna's bedroom. She tries to keep the shades drawn. Hey, get those binoculars out of there. Freak."