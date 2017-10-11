Demi Lovato Totally Gets Butterflies Reliving Her First Kiss With Camp Rock Co-Star Joe Jonas

Watching Demi Lovato relive her Camp Rock days is exactly where we're supposed to be.

In anticipation of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Simply Complicated, the Disney Channel sensation-turned-pop star proved she'll never forget her first love, Joe Jonas, in a recent video that's giving us all the feels.

The "Confident" songstress and two of her besties came together for a vintage Demi viewing party, watching footage from her days as a child beauty queen in Texas and you guessed it, Camp Rock's Mitchie Torres.

Of course, Lovato couldn't help but admit she had a major crush on the Jonas Brothersfrontman while filming the 2008 Disney flick.