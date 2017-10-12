Wizards of Waverly Place Turns 10! Where Is the Cast Now?

Destination, time recreation!

No, unfortunately we didn't just travel through time to get to 2017—though it does feel like it after we realized today marks the 10-year anniversary of Wizards of Waverly Place (!!!).

Yes, 10 years ago today, the Disney show brought us the wizards we came to know as the Russo family, including Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) as well as their parents Jerry (David DeLuise) and their mortal mother, Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera).