Wizards of Waverly Place Turns 10! Where Is the Cast Now?

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlie Puth, The Late Late Show

Charlie Puth Nearly Pukes Playing "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" on The Late Late Show

ESC: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's Fall Boots Are Red Hot

"Wizards of Waverly Place" Cast: Then and Now

Destination, time recreation!

No, unfortunately we didn't just travel through time to get to 2017—though it does feel like it after we realized today marks the 10-year anniversary of Wizards of Waverly Place (!!!).

Yes, 10 years ago today, the Disney show brought us the wizards we came to know as the Russo family, including Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) as well as their parents Jerry (David DeLuise) and their mortal mother, Theresa (Maria Canals-Barrera).

Photos

Blast From the Past! 18 Stars Who Appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies

The magical series aired from 2007 to 2012, bringing us all sorts of spells, twists and turns. So since today marks the 10-year milestone of the first time it aired, we couldn't help but look back at the cast and wonder: Where are they now?

Obviously, we've seen Gomez turn her Disney days into pop superstar fame, but what about Henrie? Austin? 

Find out by launching the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Disney , Selena Gomez , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.