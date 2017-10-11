11 Products From Chip & Joanna Gaines' Target Collection We Want Now

This may be Chip and Joanna Gaines last season of Fixer Upper, but the rustic-modern aesthetic they've come to be known for will live on…at a Target near you.

The design duo's highly anticipated lifestyle collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, will arrive in stores and online November 5, to the delight of HGTV fans and Target obsessives everywhere. Not only will consumers get a chance to shop affordable décor, like aluminum house lanterns and wool throw pillows—which have an uncanny resemblance to items seen on Fixer Upper—but they'll be able to pick up family sleepwear and gifting supplies, too—all designed with the holidays in mind.