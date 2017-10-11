Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Reach Custody Agreement Over 1-Year-Old Daughter

Audrina Patridge is one step closer to settling her divorce drama with Corey Bohan.

The former MTV reality star and Australian BMX rider have reached a custody agreement over their 1-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Patridge received full legal and physical custody of Kirra Max while Bohan has visitation rights three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays.

A source says they reached an agreement on their own terms, telling E! News, "Audrina and Corey came to the agreement themselves. There is still a lot to be determined, but for now Audrina has primary custody of their child and Corey is getting visits each week."