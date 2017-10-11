Chrissy Teigen Knows How to Dress for Husband John Legend: ''Thank God He's Not an Ass Guy!''

She knows how to drive her man wild!
Chrissy Teigen sat down with E! News to talk about her new 36-piece collection, Chrissy Tiegen x Revolve, at the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles—and the saucy star dished on all things fashion, flirtation and finding the perfect ensemble to entice her hubby.
When asked about if she lets John influence her fashion choices, she admits, "I kind of know what sets him off...I know if we're going on a little date he'll want to touch my back so I'll wear something backless or I'll wear something leggy."
She also confesses when it comes to John's tastes—skin is in, except when it comes to one area...
"He's very much into skin but in a discrete way he's not like, 'Ooooh those booties!' Thank God, he's not an ass guy! Like he's never like, 'Damn that ass!'"
Chrissy also confessed there's really no middle ground when it comes to her attire, "I either go all out and pull it together, or else I'm over it and I'm in a robe."
The fashionable star also says, "I don't really do sweatpants. I don't do lounge-wear. It's either like naked, robes or a dress."
As for whether or not her baby girl Luna Legend has picked up her flair for fashion, she says, "She loves really girly things. You just learn that that stuff makes them happy. Honestly, the uglier it is the more she loves it. If she wants to wear overalls or her pajama jeans out to The Grove."
Looks like Luna's getting ready to walk in her mama's golden boots!