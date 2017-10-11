Chrissy Teigen Knows How to Dress for Husband John Legend: ''Thank God He's Not an Ass Guy!''

She knows how to drive her man wild!

Chrissy Teigen sat down with E! News to talk about her new 36-piece collection, Chrissy Tiegen x Revolve, at the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles—and the saucy star dished on all things fashion, flirtation and finding the perfect ensemble to entice her hubby.

When asked about if she lets John influence her fashion choices, she admits, "I kind of know what sets him off...I know if we're going on a little date he'll want to touch my back so I'll wear something backless or I'll wear something leggy."

She also confesses when it comes to John's tastes—skin is in, except when it comes to one area...