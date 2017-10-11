The Platinum Life is More Than Just “Looking Pretty” on Tour: ''It’s An Empowering Show for Women''

Who run the world? Girls!

There is so much more to the women of The Platinum Life than hot bods and high heels, they are career women, moms and basically whatever else they want to be. On The Platinum Life you will see many different sides to these incredible ladies but it won't be all about looking cute for their men.

The world is about to see the grit and hustle it took to get to the top. "You get to see a lot of our roles we get to do behind the scenes, as well as a lot of career moves the girls are making," Asiah Collins shared.