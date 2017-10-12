Asiah Collins and Crystal Smith's Screaming Match on The Platinum Life Makes for an Awkward Plane Ride in Premiere Sneak Peek

Brace yourselves for some turbulence.

In this sneak peek from Sunday night's series premiere of The Platinum Life, Asiah Collins and Crystal Smith's feud takes flight as the ladies head to Las Vegas.

After having to reschedule her brunch for the last-minute trip, Asiah, who's married to rapper Kid Ink, isn't pleased about the accommodations in the private jet Crystal organized for the group.

"My legs don't even fit in the aisle. I can't stand up. This is just—it's a little cramped," she tells Shantel Jackson, before announcing to the group, "I'm going to need another shot. My brunch is not happening so I would like everyone to get really lit."