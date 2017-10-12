Olivia Pope Is a Total Bedroom Boss With Her New Boy Toy in This Scandal Sneak Peek

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the bed of the most powerful woman in Washington D.C., you might want to count your blessing and not push your luck.
At least, that's what Olivia Pope wants to make abundantly clear to her new bedroom buddy in this sneak peek of the Thursday, Oct. 12 episode of Scandal, exclusive to E! News. Turns out that after Curtis Pryce (Jay Hernandez), the cable news host who Liv (Kerry Washington) propositioned in the final minutes of the season seven premiere, took our girl up on that offer to meet her at the District Hotel. In fact, they've been making use of hotels all up and down the Beltway—but he wants a little more than Liv is willing to offer.
ABC
"So then, dinner? A night out? Maybe your assistant can schedule me in," he asks her. "I'm just saying, this five star service could extend to outside the hotel room too."
"Curtis, my assistant handles my very busy schedule," she explains. "If I'm having a day, if my tea isn't sitting on my desk piping hot in the morning, if the President ignores something I've said in the afternoon, if the state dinner I'm throwing for the head of state who's in town is a bust in the evening—that is where you and your five-star service come in. I'm really not sure how to make myself anymore clear." Damn!
To see how Liv responds when Curtis tries to wiggle his way into being her plus-one at said state dinner, be sure to check out the video above. (Spoiler alert: Consider him handled.)
Elsewhere in the episode, Mellie (Bellamy Young) has her hands full as she hosts that state dinner for President Rashad of Bashran in a first step towards peace in the Middle East. But in case her charm isn't enough to do the trick, Liv secretly puts Jake (Scott Foley) to work on a back-up plan. Meanwhile, the team at Quinn Perkins & Associates—It will never not be weird typing that. Sorry, Quinn!—attends the party in the hopes of drumming up some more high-profile clients.
What do you think of Liv's boss bedroom behavior? Sound off in the comments below!
Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.