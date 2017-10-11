How to Glow in the Fall, According to Celeb Makeup Artist Mary Phillips

"Whether it's fall, winter, summer, spring, you want to look fresh and glowy...like you've just been on vacation."
But, what if you haven't been on vacation for awhile? What if the sun is struggling to get in front of the fall clouds, and you've been spending time indoors? Well, if you're Kendall Jenner, Hailee Steinfeld, Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen or Kourtney Kardashian, you seek out La Mer makeup artist Mary Phillips, who will brighten your day with her ability to bring warmth to your skin.
She's a red carpet pro, and now she revealing her secrets to beautiful makeup to E! News. Her tips include matching your foundation to your shoulders and warming your moisturizers in your hands before applying. Ready to glow? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!
Step 1: Warm up La Mer Treatment Lotion with your fingertips, then press into damp skin.
Step 2: Apply a foundation that's the same color as your shoulder to avoid pale-appearing skin.
Step 3: Highlight your skin with La Mer Concealer, hitting the high points of the face. This will ensure that it doesn't look like you're wearing makeup.
Step 4: Apply powder only to the center of the face, so you're still glowing.
Step 5: Softly blend a nude eyeshadow, such as the Tom Ford Eye Quad in Cocoa Mirage into the lash line, moving your way up.
Step 6: Curl your lashes, moving slightly moving the curler from side to side.
Step 7: Apply Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Mascara, wiggling the wand at the base of the lash line, then drag it up.
Step 8: Apply Kevyn Aucoin Flesh Tone Lip Pencil all over the lips, which makes your lipstick or gloss last longer.
Step 9: Amp it up with Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Gloss.
Step 10: Finish the look by warming moisturizer in your hands, and pressing it into the top of the cheekbones, down the nose and on the forehead (only a small amount).
