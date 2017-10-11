TV Host Anne-Marie Losique Defends Ben Affleck After Controversial Video Resurfaces

Anne-Marie Losique is coming to Ben Affleck's defense.

The Oscar winner has been put in the hot seat today after a 2004 interview resurfaced on the Internet. In the Box-Office clip, Ben was seen flirting with the TV host and complimenting her physical appearance.

"You usually show a lot more cleavage than this," he explained before Anne-Marie explained that it was Sunday morning. "That never stopped you before from getting them titties out. Who are you trying to fool? Sunday morning. You could be in church and have that rack on display…Usually it's a bikini and the whole, you should work at Fox here in LA."

Ultimately, Anne-Marie is speaking out and providing a bit more context to the video going viral.

"We have this game to play for the cameras between Ben and I where he would imitate my accents and then it would just go on. And yes, I sat on his lap but it was all fun and games for the cameras. Nothing improper ever happened," she explained to E! News exclusively. "As soon as the cameras stopped rolling, we would [walk] out because you know on junket days where they do interviews after interviews after interviews, so it was just a little fun moment."