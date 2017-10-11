Bella Hadid Masters Double Denim With This Accessories Trick

This trend is for the true denimheads.

If we've learned anything over the years, denim and jeans are not mutually exclusively. Using the durable fabric for dresses, skirts, jackets and overalls have become as widespread as rocking double denim. Now we're seeing the rise of denim accessories.

The craze is exploding among celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus, who are proving that denim is as much a neutral as black and white.

Scroll to see how Bella Hadidamplified her jeans with a pair of stilettos, in a twist on the denim-on-denim trend.