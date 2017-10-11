Bella Hadid Masters Double Denim With This Accessories Trick

Splash News
This trend is for the true denimheads.
If we've learned anything over the years, denim and jeans are not mutually exclusively. Using the durable fabric for dresses, skirts, jackets and overalls have become as widespread as rocking double denim. Now we're seeing the rise of denim accessories.
The craze is exploding among celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus, who are proving that denim is as much a neutral as black and white.
Scroll to see how Bella Hadidamplified her jeans with a pair of stilettos, in a twist on the denim-on-denim trend.
Just like jeans, you can dress all these denim accessories up or down.
All eyes were on the Malibu singer's denim Chanel bag, as she strutted around Tribeca in a pair of backless platform mules. In contrast to the brand's more classic, sophisticated offerings, this jean iteration offered versatility, especially when casually paired with a simple red bandanna and wide-brimmed hat. The star, who is known for her eccentric style (glitter cowboy boots, kitten T-shirts, plastic shoes), showcased how the bag can be worn as a neutral piece. When you're romping around the city or traveling, a tote this size is a definite asset for on-the-go storage.
Consider the denim handbag the only bag you'll need this season—whether it be in backpack, cross-body or clutch form.
Newsflash: Chokers are still a thing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star let her denim necklace speak volumes at the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles. If you take away one thing from this minimal, all-black ensemble, it's that you should keep it simple when wearing a bold accessory. Take a cue, when accessorizing your choker, by pairing it with a plain waist-hugging dress. Notice Kim K.'s hair? Wearing it up will keep all eyes where they should be: your necklace.
Whether it be sneakers or sandals, consider diving into denim footwear, like the fashion-forward model. The Nike model is the embodiment of street-style goals as she walks around Paris in a pair of frayed stilettos. Now, we all know Bella is no stranger to wearing double denim, but we love how she brought the trend to her shoes. This super-subtle take on denim-on-denim is perfect for anyone who's still not entirely sold on the Canadian tuxedo. Just make sure to coordinate your shoe and jean color, so they don't clash!
High Time Denim Boot, $50
Denim Bow Sneakers, $346
Bamboo Metallic Heel Sock Booties, $25
