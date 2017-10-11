This Hocus Pocus Star Dressed Up as Thackery Binx in Cat Form and It's Meow-Nificent

Bubble, bubble! Here's an early Halloween treat for Hocus Pocus fans.

Jason Marsden, who voiced Thackery Binx in cat form in the 1993 cult classic, just perfected an IRL costume of the immortal talking pet. He channeled his inner Binx for a friend's Hocus Pocus-themed bash, and lucky for us, there's plenty of photographic evidence.

The actor said he "couldn't resist" bringing Binx back to life one more time, sporting a pair of black ears, spooky cat eye contacts and a suit.

One look at Marsden's Instagram page and it's clear he's still super proud of Hocus Pocus more than two decades later, especially now that it's socially acceptable to watch the flick over and over again until October 31!