This Hocus Pocus Star Dressed Up as Thackery Binx in Cat Form and It's Meow-Nificent

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jason George, Grey's Anatomy

The Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Finds Its Captain: Everything We Know About the Still-Untitled Shondaland Series

Joanna Gaines, Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper, HGTV

The Fixer Upper Empire: Everything Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Built Since Their Television Debut

Taylor Swift, The Swift Life, App

Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming App "The Swift Life"

Bubble, bubble! Here's an early Halloween treat for Hocus Pocus fans. 

Jason Marsden, who voiced Thackery Binx in cat form in the 1993 cult classic, just perfected an IRL costume of the immortal talking pet. He channeled his inner Binx for a friend's Hocus Pocus-themed bash, and lucky for us, there's plenty of photographic evidence. 

The actor said he "couldn't resist" bringing Binx back to life one more time, sporting a pair of black ears, spooky cat eye contacts and a suit. 

One look at Marsden's Instagram page and it's clear he's still super proud of Hocus Pocus more than two decades later, especially now that it's socially acceptable to watch the flick over and over again until October 31! 

Photos

25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

A post shared by Mars (@jasonmarsden) on

He often shares photos of Binx taking playful jabs at the Sanderson Sisters, who (in case you've forgotten!) transformed his character's teenage self into a cursed cat doomed to walk the Earth forever after he failed to save his sister Emily's life. 

And just last week, he took a trip to Walt Disney World and posed for a photo with the ladies of the park's Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular show. "Sure, they killed my sister," Jason joked. "Bygones."

A post shared by Mars (@jasonmarsden) on

In late September, Disney Channel announced a remake of the fan-favorite Halloween film starring Bette MidlerSarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy was in the works. It's reported to star an entirely new cast, despite Hocus Pocus' original stars long expressing interest in doing a sequel.

Have you kicked off October with a Hocus Pocus viewing party or are you waiting until Friday the 13th hits?! Let us know in the comments! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halloween , Movies , Instagram , Viral , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.