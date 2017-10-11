The Fixer Upper Empire: Everything Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Built Since Their Television Debut

In a few short weeks Fixer Upper's fifth season will premiere, marking the beginning of Chip and Joanna Gaines' final episodes. Much has been made of their decision to walk away from the massively successful TV show, from rumors about the strain on their marriage to their recent People cover story further detailing the strain the job took on their schedules and their desire to spend more time with their family.

Whatever the real reason, and whatever plans they may have for a post-HGTV career, are irrelevant in the current moment. Right now, as they embark on the final season of Fixer Upper, the Gaines family sits on top of a massive home improvement empire that has grown wildly in the last few years.

Their time on HGTV has afforded them not only fame and a very long moment in the spotlight, but also the opportunity to grow their business and expand their company beyond anything it could have been without a television platform.