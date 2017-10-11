Taylor Swift Announces Upcoming App "The Swift Life"

Attention, Taylor Swift fans! Save up some blank space on your phone—because you're going to need it.

The Grammy winner has yet another surprise for fans in the form of a soon-to-be unveiled app. In a newly released video on her YouTube page, the savvy star introduced "The Swift Life," an upcoming app from the House of Swift designed to be a "creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor," so the video's description states.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Taylor herself will pop up on the app to drop a line, it certainly wouldn't be surprising considering she's known to not-so-subtly comment on her fans' Instagram accounts.