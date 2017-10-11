Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Tried to Kiss Her and Wanted to Watch Her Kiss Woman

Cara Delevingne is the latest actress to speak out about an unwanted alleged intimate encounter with Harvey Weinstein, saying in a statement that he once tried to kiss her and also watch her kiss another woman in a hotel room.
The New Yorker had reported on Tuesday that 13 women have claimed that the famed movie producer sexually harassed or assaulted them and three of them, including xXx actress Asia Argento, accused him of rape. His rep has said that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." He has not been charged with any crimes.
The same day, the New York Times reported that Gwyneth Paltrow said Weinstein sexually harassed her more than 20 years ago, while Angelina Jolie recalled to the newspaper a "bad experience" she had had with Weinstein when she was younger, that prompted her to choose "never to work with him again."
In a statement posted on her Instagram page Thursday, Delevingne said that when she first started to work as an actress, she was working on a film and received a call from Weinstein asking if she had slept with any of the women she was seen out with in the media. She has been open about her bisexuality.
"It was a very odd and uncomfortable call," Delevingne said in her statement. "I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood."
"A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film," she continued. "The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation."
She said that when she arrived, she was "relieved" to find another woman in the room and thought she was "safe."
"He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction," she said about Weinstein. "I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....I thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."
Weinstein's reps had no immediate response to Delevingne's remarks when contacted by E! News.
Before The New Yorker published its story Tuesday, The New York Times had reported that Weinstein had reached eight settlements with women who made allegations of past sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact. After that story was published, the producer said in a statement, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it" and added, "I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on." He was later fired from the Weinstein Company.
Despite his public apology, Harvey still plans to sue The New York Times for an estimated $50 million over its story, which one of his attorneys said is "saturated with false and defamatory statements."
"I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened," Delevingne continued. "Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part."
Delevingne did not name the movie in question. Her latest film, Tulip Fever, which began filming in 2014, was co-produced by the Weinstein Company.
"I was so hesitant about speaking out," the actress said. "I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear."
In a second Instagram post, Delevingne said, "I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this....I actually feel better and I'm proud of the women who are brave enough to speak....this isn't easy but there are strength in our numbers."
"As I said, this is only the beginning," she said. "In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem."