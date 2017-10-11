Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin as Co-Host of CNN's New Year's Eve Broadcast With Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen will be counting down the clock with Anderson Cooper this year.

The Bravo executive will be replacing Kathy Griffin as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast from Times Square in New York.

"Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year's Eve?" Cooper stated in a press release. "It's going to be a blast!"

CNN fired Griffin from her hosting duties in May after she released a photo of herself holding a prop that was meant to represent President Donald Trump's head. The termination came less then 24 hours after she shared the photo on social media and caused uproar.