Lindsay Lohan Clarifies Her Comments on Harvey Weinstein Controversy: ''Allegations Should Always Be Made to Authorities''

Lindsay Lohan is clarifying her statements that appeared to be in defense of Harvey Weinstein.

In case you missed it, the actress took to Instagram Tuesday night to share two stories (that have since been deleted) in which she admitted to "feeling bad" for Weinstein. Lohan also scolded his estranged wife, Georgina Chapman—who has separated from Weinstein following the mass amounts of sexual misconduct allegations that have come out about him—for not "being there for him."

She continued, "He's never harmed me or did anything to me—we've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop—I think it's wrong. So stand up."

However, Lohan has since clarified her statements and, instead, encouraged Weinstein accusers to take their allegations to authorities rather than the media.