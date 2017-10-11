Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Introduce Their Newborn Son Gunner on the Cover of Us Weekly

Look at that face!

A little more than a week since Gunner Stone Pratt's arrival into the world, the newborn has already made his public debut—on the cover Us Weekly. As the first child of reality stars Heidi Montagand Spencer Pratt, the baby's first introduction certainly does not lack the glitz and glamour we've come to expect from the Hills alums.

"Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel," the proud first-time mom wrote as she revealed the magazine cover on Instagram Wednesday.

As the icing on Gunner's first foray into the media, it turns out his famous parents have also created an Instagram for the baby, already complete with 11,000 followers and counting.