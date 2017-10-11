Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Join Forces for One Voice: Somos Live!

Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez have joined forces to present the special benefit concert telecast One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief.

The big event will feature some of the most prominent superstars in Latin Music including Anthony who will be performing live at Miami's Marlins Park stadium, as well as performances from an NBC soundstage in Los Angeles hosted by Lopez and Rodriguez including a star-studded lineup of today's biggest talent from music, TV and film.

The special will air in Spanish simultaneously on Telemundo and Univision beginning at 8 PM ET/PT, and NBC will join in the third hour to broadcast in English at 10 PM PT/ET. This landmark event marks the first time in history that the two leading Spanish-language networks have come together to simulcast programming.