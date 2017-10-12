Kim Kardashian Totally Shades Khloe's Wardrobe During Hilarious Closet Clean-Out: "Jersey Shore on Another Level!"

Kim Kardashian is throwing some style shade at Khloe Kardashian!

In this preview from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian come up with a plan to save Kim from body shamers by deleting all the apps on her phone. Khloe distracts Kim by asking her to help her clean out her closet while Kourtney takes Kim's phone in the kitchen.

"Kim is normally not this insecure," Khloe says.

"If she just didn't have access to social media or stopped looking at the blogs, I think that she would start to feel better," Kourtney explains.