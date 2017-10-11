Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & KJ Apa Tease Archie and Jughead's "Tenuous" Friendship in a Darker Season 2

When Riverdale returns tonight, its two main couples are doing fine enough, but there's another relationship you might want to be worried about.

Apparently, BFFS Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are facing some tough times ahead.

"It's pretty tenuous," Sprouse told E! News over the phone. "As the season continues, it become a bit more tenuous…the black hood especially, it almost turns them against one another."

"The black hood" refers to that masked man who showed up at Pop's and shot Archie's dad, Fred, in the chest at the end of the season one finale. That shooting and the events that follow create a certain amount of terror in the town of Riverdale.