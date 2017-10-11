Ciara and Janet Jackson Have the Most Magical Day at Disneyland With Their Kids

You don't have to be a kid to love Disneyland—Ciara and Janet Jackson are proof of that.
The two singers spent the day enjoying the California theme park with their kids. Ciara brought her son Future Zahir Wilburn and Jackson brought her son Eissa Al Mana. They also invited a few friends to join, including one of Jackson's former backup dancers.
The "Body Party" singer posted a picture of her wearing a Mickey Mouse-eared hat with the "Miss You Much" singer by her side. They were also photographed strolling through the theme park.
It looks like it was a fun day for all. The celebrities rode a carousel and posed for pictures with the famous mouse. Ciara also posted an Instagram video of her riding a rollercoaster with her two-year-old son, waving their hands in the air.
"This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!!" she captioned the video.
MEGA
It looks like the ladies kept the playdate to a mother-son outing. Ciara's husband Russell Wilson and her their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson were not photographed at the park. Then again, Sienna isn't exactly old enough to ride the rides—she was born in April and is only a few months old.
The Disney trip took place shortly after Jackson performed in Los Angeles for her State of the World Tour. But after a day of fun in the sun, the "What Have You Done For Me Lately" singer is headed back to the stage—her next show is Oct. 14 in Las Vegas and she has several more tour stops throughout the U.S. after that.
For more celebrity news, check out E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.