Outlander Season 4 Adds Downton Abbey Veterans in Pivotal Roles

Outlander is adding some familiar faces to its cast for season four. The Starz drama has cast Orphan Black and Downton Abbey veteran Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta, Jamie's strong-willed aunt. Ed Speleers of Wolf Hall will play Irishman Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and smuggler.

Doyle Kennedy, who viewers remember as Siobhan Sadler, also played Mr. Bates' wife on Downton Abbey. Her other credits include Dexter, Albert Nobbs, The Tudors, Sing Street and The Conjuring 2. She's also an accomplished singer.