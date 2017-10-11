2017 Hollywood Film Awards: Mary J. Blige, Timothée Chalamet and I, Tonya Cast to Be Honored

It's time to kick off film award season!

First up is the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards. The 21st annual award show will take place Nov. 7 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in L.A. It was announced in September that James Cordon will be back as the host for the event for his third consecutive year.

This year's ceremony is set to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which supports the entertainment community's health and human service needs.

Today, Dick Clark Productions announced that this year's nominees will include Mary J. Blige, Timothée Chalamet and the I, Tonya cast (Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser).