Daisy Ridley Raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and Shows Off Her Lightsaber Skills While Answering Vogue's 73 Questions

Daisy Ridley has a big year ahead of her.

With two films in the can—Murder on the Orient Express (Nov. 10) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Dec. 15)—she's going to be everywhere. But before Ridley jets around the world to promote her new projects, Vogue's November cover girl is answering the magazine's 73 Questions series.

In the video, released Tuesday in conjunction with the cover story, Ridley does everything from speaking Japanese to rapping Eminem's "Lose Yourself." Things get very British—there's a tea set waiting for her on the patio!—and very silly. Asked how much she can lift, the 25-year-old actress replies, "My max was 80 kilos." To prove her strength, she lifts production bags while answering questions about her favorite karaoke song (Toni Braxton's "Un-break My Heart") and favorite pump-up song (Mulan's "I'll Make a Man Out of You"). She goes on to list her favorite Broadway musical (Wicked), food (sushi), flower (poppy and a rose, "for my sisters") and more.