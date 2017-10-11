Daisy Ridley Raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself" and Shows Off Her Lightsaber Skills While Answering Vogue's 73 Questions

With two films in the can—Murder on the Orient Express (Nov. 10) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Dec. 15)—she's going to be everywhere. But before Ridley jets around the world to promote her new projects, Vogue's November cover girl is answering the magazine's 73 Questions series.
In the video, released Tuesday in conjunction with the cover story, Ridley does everything from speaking Japanese to rapping Eminem's "Lose Yourself." Things get very British—there's a tea set waiting for her on the patio!—and very silly. Asked how much she can lift, the 25-year-old actress replies, "My max was 80 kilos." To prove her strength, she lifts production bags while answering questions about her favorite karaoke song (Toni Braxton's "Un-break My Heart") and favorite pump-up song (Mulan's "I'll Make a Man Out of You"). She goes on to list her favorite Broadway musical (Wicked), food (sushi), flower (poppy and a rose, "for my sisters") and more.
Mario Testino/Vogue
The line of questions ends with Star Wars, of course, as she offers "just a little flourish" with a lightsaber and does her best Wookie voice. "I don't speak it very well; I just understand it," she jokes after imitating Chewbacca. "It means, 'Thank you for having me. I'm having a lovely day.'" Ridley agrees to share Star Wars: The Last Jedi secrets on one condition: he has to sign an NDA.
In the magazine, Ridley opens up about how her life has changed since being cast as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. After the movie was released, she recalls, "Everything was so confusing. People were recognizing me—I still don't know how to handle it. My skin got really bad because I was stressed. It was crippling. I just felt so seen and so self-conscious."
To cope with her newfound fame, Ridley decided to see a therapist. "I felt like I was sort of reducing myself because I was so worried that people would recognize me," she tells Vogue. Then, Ridley thought, "You know what? I want to dance through life. I don't want to scuttle."
Ridley doesn't want to sound like a complainer. "I'm very aware that there are thousands of other people who could do what I do much better, and it's a matter of timing and luck. I'm counting my blessings that I get to be one of the people working." But now, Ridley is more conscious of how fame can affect a person's psyche if left unchecked. "I worry that things start to seem normal that aren't normal. You get rushed through airports, and you never have to queue, and you get tickets to things that you wouldn't otherwise. I think it's important to remind yourself that it's not normal," she says. "It's difficult, though, because it is my normal."
Vogue's November issue will be on newsstands Oct. 24.