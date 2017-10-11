Bella Hadid No Longer Cares The Weeknd Is Dating Selena Gomez...But What's Her Relationship Status With Drake?

Bella Hadid is so over The Weeknd and doesn't care that he's dating Selena Gomez—at least that's what her mom said.

During a Q&A session on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Andy Cohen asked Yolanda Hadid if her supermodel daughter cared that her ex was dating the "Festish" singer. 

"Not anymore, I think," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said.

E! News first reported that Bella and The Weeknd were dating back in May 2015. Their relationship seemed short-lived when the couple decided to take a break that December. However, they then rekindled their romance before finally calling it quits in November 2016. Just a few weeks later, Bella walked in the 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show while her ex performed onstage.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Bella said it was "my first breakup" and "so public."

"As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well," she told the magazine, "but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily."

"It'll be hard for a while," she added. "Love hurts, but you have to pull through."

It wasn't long before The Weeknd started dating other people. Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted kissing in January and have seemed inseparable ever since.

Even though Bella told Teen Vogue "there is no awkwardness" between her and her ex, some social media signs suggested otherwise. The supermodel unfollowed Gomez on Instagram just hours after the former Disney star and her ex were spotted kissing.

But it looks like Bella has moved on—and may even have a new beau. On Watch What Happens Live, Cohen asked the Model Moms host if her youngest daughter was dating Drake. Yolanda seemed thrown off by the question.

"Are you kidding? What are we here? This is like," she said before simply smiling and pointing at Cohen.

When the Bravo host said the "Hotline Bling" singer threw her daughter a 21st birthday party, Yolanda tried to play it coy, responding with "He did? Really?" But Cohen didn't let it slide.

"Yes, you were there," he said. 

"I mean, they're friends," she said.

In addition to asking about Bella's relationship status, Cohen asked Yolanda what she talks about with Zayn Malik—who is dating her other supermodel daughter Gigi Hadid. The mother said "We have a lot to talk about." 

Watch the video to see the interview.

