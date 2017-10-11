Matt Damon Crashes Chris Hemsworth's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Interview

Maybe one day Matt Damon will make it onto Jimmy Kimmel's couch.

As Chris Hemsworth was promoting Thor: Ragnarok on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the actor revealed director Taika Waititi and co-star Mark Ruffalo were watching backstage. Kimmel praised Ruffalo's character, calling it "the best version" he's ever seen. "I liked the previous versions of The Hulk—not all of them," he said. Sometimes The Hulk can be too fake looking."

Hemsworth agreed, saying, "The technology's advanced, and Taika said, 'Don't do what we've done before.' And Mark, on many occasions, looked at me and said, 'Are we wrecking this film?'" The camera cut to Ruffalo, who was ready for the premiere across the street at the El Capitan Theatre. "I love this Hulk," the host said. "This is a beautiful Hulk you've put together." Jokingly, he told Ruffalo, "It's weird to see you in clothes—usually you're all naked and ripped."

As Hemsworth said he's grown "close" with Ruffalo, Damon snuck into the frame backstage. "Hold on a second. Let me talk to Taika," Kimmel said. "Just get the camera away from that side." Kimmel apologized for "the interruption," only to have Damon reposition himself next to the director. "All right! It's the Mighty Thor, not the Mighty Bore, so maybe take a walk!" Kimmel told Damon. Apologizing to Ruffalo and Waititi again, Kimmel said, "I'm so sorry. He's not supposed to go into the guest's rooms. He has his own area that he's supposed to stay in."