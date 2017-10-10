Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Thinks Georgina Chapman Needs to "Be There for Her Husband"

Lindsay Lohan is speaking out in defense of Harvey Weinstein.
In two Instagram Story videos that have since been deleted, the actress decided to share her perspective on the allegations surrounding the Hollywood producer.
"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now, I don't think it's right what's going on," Lindsay explained. "I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband."
She continued, "He's never harmed me or did anything to me—we've done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop—I think it's wrong. So stand up."
Earlier today, Georgina Chapman announced that she was leaving her husband as he continues to face sexual harassment allegations.
lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp— lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017
"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," the Marchesa designer said in a statement to People. "I have chosen to leave my husband."
She continued, "Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Last week, the New York Times first went public with their investigation where several women came forward and claimed sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey.
His lawyer called the allegations made in the publication "false and defamatory." As for Harvey, he also reacted to the accusations with his own statement.
"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
Harvey continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."