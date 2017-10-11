Dynasty Then and Now: How the CW Is Reimagining the Hit '80s Soap for 2017

Tonight, the fight for control of the Carrington dynasty begins...again.

The CW is about to bring us it's remake of the popular 1981 soap Dynasty, and based on what we've seen so far, it's delicious to the point of possibly being extremely delicious. While the new show isn't an exact copy of the original show, a lot of it comes pretty damn close...with a few 2017 twists.

"I mean, obviously my thoughts go to shoulder pads and big hair, but that's not really our territory anymore," star James Mackay, who plays Steven Carrington, told us on set. "Although I would like to think we have whatever the 2017 equivalent is."

It's true, there are no shoulder pads or big hair, but there are cat fights, all the original characters, and clothes to die for.

"We pay tribute to the original in every way we can, be it through an outfit or through dialogue that we've lifted from the original, so I think both old and new fans will love the show equally," Liz Gillies, who plays Fallon, says in the video above.