Harvey Weinstein's Fall From Grace: A Timeline of the Disgraced Producer's Crash and Burn

October 5, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. PST: Weinstein releases the following statement in light of The New York Times story, announcing his departure from The Weinstein Company and hiring of Lisa Bloom as a "tutor."

"I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," Weinstein said. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."

He continued in part, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."

"My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons," he said. "Over the last year I've asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she's put together a team of people. I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more."