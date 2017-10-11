Harvey Weinstein's Fall From Grace: A Timeline of the Disgraced Producer's Crash and Burn

Bella Hadid No Longer Cares The Weeknd Is Dating Selena Gomez...But What's Her Relationship Status With Drake?
Harvey Weinstein's tarnished reputation may never recover, but many argue it's what he deserves now that whispers of alleged sexual misconduct have finally become screams.
A scandal involving the famed Hollywood producer has dominated the entertainment news cycle ever since The New York Times published an investigation into three decades' worth of harassment and assault allegations by multiple women, including Ashley Judd. In the immediate aftermath, Weinstein issued an apology, announced his plans to sue The Times for an estimated $50 million and was subsequently terminated from The Weinstein Company.
What followed was yet another bombshell exposé from Ronan Farrow and The New Yorker, in which three women claimed Weinstein raped them and dozens more recalled witness or having knowledge of his unwanted sexual advances. Weinstein "unequivocally denied" the allegations in a statement released by his rep.
The Miramax co-founder's famous peers have spoken out against his character and condemned his actions, with A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie offering their own anecdotes of being "expected" to keep the alleged abuse a secret.
So what else is there to know about Weinstein's sudden descent from powerful Hollywood playmaker to scorned executive with an uncertain future ahead? E! News has plotted a timeline of the events that led to Weinstein's possibly career-ending crash and burn, which still appears far from over.
October 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PST: The New York Times publishes "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades," their findings the result of interviews with Weinstein's current and former employees, and information found in emails, legal records and internal documents spanning 30 years.
Judd and another unidentified woman disclose alleged incidents with Weinstein, and The Times claims he's reached eight settlements with various woman. Rose McGowan, who later became a leading voice in the fight against Weinstein, is reported as one of the women who settled for $100,000.
October 5, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. PST: Weinstein releases the following statement in light of The New York Times story, announcing his departure from The Weinstein Company and hiring of Lisa Bloom as a "tutor."
"I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," Weinstein said. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
He continued in part, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."
"My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons," he said. "Over the last year I've asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me and she's put together a team of people. I've brought on therapists and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more."
"I am going to need a place to channel that anger so I've decided that I'm going to give the NRA my full attention," his statement concluded. "I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I'm going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah. I'm making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party. One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom and I won't disappoint her."
October 5, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. PST: The entertainment mogul gives two interviews to The New York Post and The Daily Mail. He explains why he's suing The Times, citing an "inability to be honest with me and their reckless reporting."
Weinstein also expresses interest in "supporting" Judd and says wife Georgina Chapman and the rest of his family is "standing by" him through the controversy.
October 7, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. PST: Lisa Bloom resigns from advising Weinstein on gender and power dynamics. The attorney and self-proclaimed advocate for women's rights does not offer a clear explanation, instead sharing, "My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement."
October 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. PST: The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman publishes a story in which she claims The New York Times previously scrapped a 2004 Weinstein-related investigation under "pressure," which included phone calls from Matt Damon and Russell Croweto Waxman.
October 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. PST: The Weinstein Company announces his termination from the organization as CEO effective immediately.
October 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. PST: Rose McGowan calls upon leading men like Damon, Crowe Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck and more to publicly denounce Weinstein.
October 9, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. PST - October 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. PST: Celebrities who know Weinstein personally or once worked with him continue to share their perspective on the scandal and distance themselves. George Clooney calls his alleged misconduct "indefensible," while Jennifer Lawrence says she's "deeply disturbed." Ben Affleck describes himself as "saddened" and "angry" over Weinstein's alleged abuse of power.
October 10, 2017 at 10 a.m. PST: Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie give separate interviews to The New York Times, adding their names to a growing list of actresses who say they're victims of Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.
Paltrow claims he touched the then 22-year-old rising star at his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel, while Jolie says she suffered a "bad experience" with Weinstein in the '90s and vowed to never work with him again.
October 10, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. PST: After a 10-month investigation by The New Yorker, more than 11 women come forward with stories of unwanted sexual advances or touching, three of which claim they were raped by Weinstein. One of those women is Italian film actress and director Asia Argento, who later says on Twitter, "You will know the truth. And the truth will set you free."
Weinstein's spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, releases a statement: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life."
Hollywood Is at a Crossroads in the Wake of Explosively Damning Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein
October 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. PST: The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts rejects Weinstein's $5 million endowment pledge for female filmmakers, E! News confirms.
October 10, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. PST: Weinstein's wife and Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman announces her decision to separate from him after 10 years together. In a statement to People Chapman says, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
Keep checking back to E! News as more updates in the Weinstein case continue to become public.