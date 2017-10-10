Craig Robinson Says He Lost 50 Pounds by Going Vegan and Not Drinking Alcohol

He put down the drink and picked up the veggies!

Funnyman Craig Robinson stopped by Harry Connick Jr.'s new talk show Harry to discuss his paranormal new comedy Ghosted and the host couldn't help but notice the comedian's slimmed-down figure.

"I lost a bunch of weight. I lost 50 pounds," he confessed on Wednesday's episode of Harry.

When the singer-turned-host asked how he did shed the weight, the actor credited his new vegan diet and a decision to quit alcohol.