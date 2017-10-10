American Horror Story: Cult Puts a Few More Puzzle Pieces in Place

Dammit, cults!

Tonight's American Horror Story dug even deeper into the creepy and disgusting world of Kai's (Evan Peters) burgeoning cult, telling the story of how he seduced his followers, and how he's currently seducing Ally (Sarah Paulson) while alienating her at the same time.

First, Meadow's (Leslie Grossman) apparent desertion of the cult was totally fake, as we suspected. She was instructed by Kai to tell Ally the entire truth about the cult, including the fact that Ivy (Alison Pill) was a part of it. And he also told her to try an assassinate him at his city council rally, which was the last step in becoming as legendary as he planned to become.

So she did, but when she smoke cleared and the police arrived, Meadow had shot herself and Ally was left holding the gun.