Chris Hemsworth Says His Kids Were "Wildly Unimpressed" on the Set of Thor: Ragnarok

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
American Horror Story: Cult, AHS: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Puts a Few More Puzzle Pieces in Place

This Is Us

This Is Us Is Making Us Really Worried About Kevin (and Jack)

Cardi B, 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

So not cool! 

Chris Hemsworth may be one of the hottest movie stars in the world but it is going to take a lot more than that to impress his children. "They were wildly unimpressed," Chris shared with E!'s Sibley Scoles when asked how his kids felt about being on the set of Thor: Ragnarok with him.

"They were like, 'This is so boring. We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don't,'" Chris joked. He may be Hollywood elite but at home he's just good old dad. Chris also shared his thoughts about Miley Cyrus and his little brother Liam Hemsworth's engagement. How does he really feel about it? 

Photos

Chris Hemsworth's 32 Hottest Pics

Watch the rest of his candid interview in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth , Chris Hemsworth , Elsa Pataky , Family , Fitness , Top Stories , Marvel
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.