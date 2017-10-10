Beyoncé Can't Believe It's Been 15 Years Since ''Bonnie & Clyde''—And Neither Can We

They just get better with time!

On Tuesday, Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of "'03 Bonnie & Clyde"—her very first collaboration with now-husband and then-boyfriend Jay-Z. The chart-topping song dropped on Oct. 10, 2002.

Along with a fun video of the two of them, Bey wrote, "I can’t believe its been 15 years since Bonnie and Clyde. You ready? Lets go get em."

After "'03 Bonnie & Clyde," the pair went on to team up for "Crazy in Love" and "That's How You Like It" from Bey's debut album Dangerously in Love. On the singer's second album, B'Day, her main man made appearances on "Déjà Vu" and "Upgrade U".

In 15 years, these two have gone from cute new couple to music's most enduring and highest-paid spouses.