Jessie James Decker's Daughter Vivianne Proves She's a Mama's Girl in Adorable Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek

Kristen Bell Covers Shape and Talks Diet, Fitness and How She's Setting an Example for Her Daughters
Alyssa Milano Didn't Comment on Harvey Weinstein Allegations Because of Her Friendship With Georgina Chapman
It's time for dessert!
In a cute sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie James Decker and daughter Vivianne Decker get to work whipping up a batch of cookies. However, the playful 3-year-old can't resist sneaking in a few bites of chocolate chips behind her mama's back.
"Vivianne is very mischievous," Jessie admits. "She messes with me and her daddy and her brother all the time."
But Vivi gets disappointed when her mom wisely won't let her taste the cookie batter. "I don't want you to get salmonella, girl," Jessie tells her. The hilariously toddler responds, "But I like salmonella!"
"No, you don't!" Jessie replies. "Trust me."
Later, the mother and daughter start talking about marriage when Jessie reveals she got the mixer as a present from her mom. "It was for me and daddy's wedding when we got married," Jessie explains.
"I'm not married because I'm little," Viv declares. Jessie agrees, "Yeah, it's not time for you to be married."
"If I get older, I can get married," the tot says. "Who are you going to marry?" her mom asks. Vivianne then points to her mom and gives her a big hug!
"You can marry mommy," Jessie tells her. "You can stay with me forever if you want."
See their sweet moment in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of Eric & Jessie Sunday at 8e|5p, only on E!