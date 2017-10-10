Delilah Opens Up About Her Son's Depression and Suicide Note

Delilah Rene Luke is known for offering words of wisdom and support on her popular radio show. Now, about a week after her son Zachariah committed suicide, the radio celebrity is hoping to help families once again.

In a new interview with People, Delilah opened up about her son's life, his battle with depression and his recent death to raise awareness among other families who may be at risk.

Delilah described Zachariah, 18, as "wild but so so so sweet."

"He was a faithful friend to the outcast and the troubled," she told People. "Dozens of his friends have written to me and told me he was like a counselor to them."

The radio host even recalled how a mother of one of Zachariah's friends said he "saved her daughter's life when she was battling depression and anorexia, insisting the girl tell her folks and going with her to do that."