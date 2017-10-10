Weird Celeb Denim Trends of 2017: Shin Slits, Lisa Frank Hems & More

ESC: Demi Lovato, Denim

Gotham/GC Images

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Skinny jeans, mom jeans, customized denim jackets—2017 is officially the year of denim…even the weird ones.

Celebs and style stars alike were willing to take a chance on their jean pieces, pushing the boundaries of the age-old fabric and the many ways we thought we could wear it. We even saw retailers like Topshop offer up jeans with plastic paneling. At Coachella, we saw Star actress Ryan Destiny spur the half-jeans craze (yes, when literally only one half of a pant is worn). If it looked different, we saw celebs like Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato and Rihanna wearing it.

That said, it doesn't mean all the unique denim styles we saw this year exactly worked. So, we've rounded up our celebrity favorites. You tell us: weirdly amazing or just plain weird.

ESC: Rihanna, Denim

Roger / BACKGRID

Rihanna

It's official: Riri is the reigning queen of the Canadian tuxedo. You can't be denim royalty without introducing a few unique trends to the world. While the "Wild Thoughts" singer was partying it up at Coachella 2017, she was ever-so practical in a dual-slit jean skirt that gave her tons of room to move (and show off her thigh-high boots). 

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio, Denim

Timur Emek/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Last fall was all about lace-up leather leggings, so why couldn't the design aesthetic apply to denim? It looks just as sultry but with a more casual twist. The model dressed up the trend by pairing it with a comfy sweater, scarf and matching pumps. Keep in mind: You will need to go commando to pull off this look. 

ESC: Victoria Justice, Denim

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images

Victoria Justice

You know what they say: The bigger the better. That apparently applies to your jean cuffs now, too. 

ESC: Demi Lovato, Denim

Gotham/GC Images

Demi Lovato

Whether it was paired with a fancy dress or workout leggings and a tank, the off-the-shoulder denim jacket trend just seemed about everywhere—and on everyone, including Demi, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Rihanna. Is it actually practical? Well, we do crazy things in the name of fashion. 

ESC: Selena Gomez, Denim

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Not a full raw hem; not fully tailored either. Selena and a slew of stars convinced us that this party-in-the-front, business-in-the-back denim trend was worth a try. And they were right! The difference in hem height creates the illusion that you're actually taller than you are. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Denim

Team GT/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Thanks to sister Khloe Kardashian and her Good American denim brand, the jean short—or jort—made a comeback this year. You don't have to have model stems either to sport the trend. Kim and Kourtney, who are more petite in stature, had no problems rocking these pieces out and about. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Let's take it back to the early aughts, when bejeweled, bedazzled and bespoke jeans were in. Not to mention, it was also a time when our fascination with Lisa Frank seeped into wardrobe trends. Fast forward to present day, when Gigi pairs jeans with embellished hems and pockets with a hot-pink sweater and furry loafers. It all comes full circle. 

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Denim

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

The model took the '90s grunge trend to another level, wearing denim attached to plaid in one-piece. Efficient much? We think so. 

ESC: Katie Holmes, Denim

Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes

The utilitarian jumpsuit we imagine will be all the rage during dystopian times made a very chic, modern appearance on the actress. How'd she do it? Add a structured coat in a lighter fabric up top and pair it with stilettos. Make sure you roll up the cuffs and hem so there's a tailored appearance, even though it may be a bit baggy in fit. 

ESC: Joan Smalls, Denim

Gotham/GC Images

Joan Smalls

Shin splits...it's now a thing, thanks to the veteran supermodel. The clean lines down the middle of the pant legs elongate the body, while the ever-so-slight slit gives your ankles room to breathe. 

ESC: Romee Strijd, Denim

Timur Emek/GC Images

Romee Strijd

An exaggerated zipper brings the focus front and zipper, imparting a sexy vibe to even your most conservative pair of jeans. 

ESC: Rita Ora, Denim

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Rita Ora

We mentioned earlier that the lace-up look was trending this year, but pair it with even more obviously distressed denim, and you net out with an edgy ensemble that weirdly works all together. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi has become the unofficial ambassador of weird denim. Not only was patchwork pieces a huge trend this year, but the model proved there's no rhyme or reason to its placement. Wear them as big or often as you'd like. 

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio, Denim

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Remember the PJ-inspired trend of 2015 and 2016? As the model proves, you can pull it off in denim, too. 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim

Splash News

Gigi Hadid

More of a combo than an individual trend, the-oversize-denim-plus-colorful-bootie look took over street style. Its biggest fan? Gigi, of course. She has sported the unique pairing with red, white, silver and even blue boots. 

ESC: Sofia Rochie, Denim

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sofia Richie

There's oversize, and there's OVERSIZE. If the denim piece is basically draped over your body, barely holding on to dear life, it's the perfect size for this trend. 

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Denim

AKM-GSI

Kylie Jenner

We've moved beyond fabric rips and discoloration. Now, distressed denim can mean full-on holes, giving polka dots a whole new meaning. 

ESC: Bella Hadid, Denim

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Bella Hadid

We saw plenty of embroidered denim this year, but Bella was oh-so genius to use the typically feminine detail to accent the edgy structure of a moto jacket. It's rough, tough and decidedly high fashion.  

At the very least, let's give credit to those thinking outside the box. 

