Weird Celeb Denim Trends of 2017: Shin Slits, Lisa Frank Hems & More

Skinny jeans, mom jeans, customized denim jackets—2017 is officially the year of denim…even the weird ones.

Celebs and style stars alike were willing to take a chance on their jean pieces, pushing the boundaries of the age-old fabric and the many ways we thought we could wear it. We even saw retailers like Topshop offer up jeans with plastic paneling. At Coachella, we saw Star actress Ryan Destiny spur the half-jeans craze (yes, when literally only one half of a pant is worn). If it looked different, we saw celebs like Gigi Hadid, Demi Lovato and Rihanna wearing it.