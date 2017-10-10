Andrew Garfield Says He's Still Emma Stone's "Biggest Fan"

Some love never dies—or so we hope.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were the couple that everyone was rooting for. The two met during the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man, where Andrew played a young Peter Parker and Emma was his love interest Gwen Stacy. They proceeded to date and gave us all relationship goals for four amazing, love-filled years until their amicable split in 2015.

Recently, Andrew has been out promoting his latest film Breathe while Emma has been supporting her new project Battle of the Sexes.

At the Breathe premiere last night, Andrew spoke highly of the film and the true story of Robin and Diana Cavendish it tries to tell. The Cavendishes were a couple in the 1950's who refused to give up hope when Robin fell ill with polio and was paralyzed from the neck down.

When asked about Emma's portrayal of the real life Billie Jean King and if there was any friendly competition between the two, especially since both their films are out right now and are based on true events, Andrew laughed.

"I haven't [seen it] but I'm very excited to," he told E! News. "I'm nothing but supportive and her biggest fan."