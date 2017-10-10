Rosie O'Donnell on Her Relationship With Estranged Daughter Chelsea: ''I Will Always Love Her''

The relationship between any mother and daughter can be a complicated one—and that certainly can be said for the dynamic between Rosie O'Donnell and her daughter Chelsea Alliegro, whom she is currently estranged from.

At the premiere of her new Showtime comedy SMILF on Monday night, Rosie opened up to E! News about the current state of things with the 20-year-old, who announced last month that she was pregnant with her first child and that her famous mother would not be involved.

Rosie confessed, "She thinks I suck right now."

When asked if it was difficult to watch things with her play out in the media, Rosie admitted, "The press part is a little bit hard. She doesn't always have the ability to make the right decisions in the moment. And a lot of people in the press have a predatory instinct against her."