Cartoons, Pajamas and the Zoo! Mila Kunis Describes Her Ideal Day With Ashton Kutcher and Their Kids

Mila Kunis' lifestyle isn't as glamorous as some might expect.

Take her idea of the best day ever with hubby Ashton Kutcher and their two little ones for example, which the actress describes to Marie Claire for their November cover story.

Mila shared, "My ideal day consists of waking up around 7 a.m. because that for me is sleeping in, doing a giant kid pile in my bed with my husband."

Up next, the Bad Moms star is keen on "putting on some cartoons, getting an extra 30 minutes of sleep, rolling out of bed, doing breakfast while staying in our pajamas and then maybe going to the zoo or the aquarium or park."

All of this "sans paparazzi," Mila added. "That would be my ideal day!"